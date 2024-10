Facelift for Gibraltar's Convent The frontage of the historic residence of the Governor of Gibraltar has been restored

The brick front of the historic residence of the Governor of Gibraltar, known as the Convent, has been restored.

Governor Sir Ben Bathurst and Chief Minister Fabian Picardo (centre) met those involved in the work this week.