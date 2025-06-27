Maritime accident
Explosion on vessel off Gibraltar
SUR in English
Gibraltar
Friday, 27 June 2025, 10:26
A vessel suffered an explosion in Spanish waters off Gibraltar at 5.30pm on Wednesday, sending smoke across the Bay.
Gibraltar Port Authority's VTS team tracked the incident and offered assistance to Spanish authorities, who declined but confirmed the situation was under control.
The smoking vessel was towed to Algeciras port.
