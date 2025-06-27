Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Maritime accident

Explosion on vessel off Gibraltar

Gibraltar Port Authority's VTS team tracked the incident and offered assistance to Spanish authorities, who declined but confirmed the situation was under control

SUR in English

Gibraltar

Friday, 27 June 2025, 10:26

A vessel suffered an explosion in Spanish waters off Gibraltar at 5.30pm on Wednesday, sending smoke across the Bay.

Gibraltar Port Authority's VTS team tracked the incident and offered assistance to Spanish authorities, who declined but confirmed the situation was under control.

The smoking vessel was towed to Algeciras port.

