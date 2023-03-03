Europort enhancement plan is given outline planning permission The overall scheme is similar to the Living Streets concept in the UK where street space is provided for the wellbeing and health of the community to enjoy

Outline planning permission has now been granted for a plan to beautify and enhance the areas of Europort Avenue, Europort Road and Euro City Passage.

This is part of the government's Active Travel Strategy, which among other aspects, aims to improve pedestrian and cycling infrastructure in Gibraltar.

The plans for the Europort area include access and drop off zones to the new schools in the area via a one-way traffic flow system, social and landscaped green areas and a bi-directional bicycle lane.

The overall scheme is similar to the Living Streets concept in the UK where street space is provided for the wellbeing and health of the community to enjoy, creating an environmentally pleasing landscaped area including trees to provide shade for pedestrians.