The Rock of Gibraltar. SUR
Essay competition for Gibraltar schoolchildren to mark Commonwealth Day
Commonwealth Day

Essay competition for Gibraltar schoolchildren to mark Commonwealth Day

On Monday, Gibraltar celebrated Commonwealth Day with the theme One Resilient Common Future: Transforming our Common Wealth

SUR in English

Gibraltar

Friday, 15 March 2024, 13:22

On Monday, Gibraltar celebrated Commonwealth Day with the theme One Resilient Common Future: Transforming our Common Wealth.

To mark the occasion, the government held an essay competition on Gibraltar's relationship with the Commonwealth for local schoolchildren.

There were prizes of £150 for each category: lower primary, upper primary, comprehensive and over 18s.

