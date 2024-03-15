Essay competition for Gibraltar schoolchildren to mark Commonwealth Day

Sections
Highlight
SUR in English
Gibraltar
Friday, 15 March 2024, 13:22
Compartir
On Monday, Gibraltar celebrated Commonwealth Day with the theme One Resilient Common Future: Transforming our Common Wealth.
To mark the occasion, the government held an essay competition on Gibraltar's relationship with the Commonwealth for local schoolchildren.
There were prizes of £150 for each category: lower primary, upper primary, comprehensive and over 18s.
Publicidad
Publicidad
Te puede interesar
Publicidad
Publicidad
Reporta un error en esta noticia
Necesitas ser suscriptor para poder votar.