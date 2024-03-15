Essay competition for Gibraltar schoolchildren to mark Commonwealth Day

SUR in English Gibraltar Friday, 15 March 2024, 13:22 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

On Monday, Gibraltar celebrated Commonwealth Day with the theme One Resilient Common Future: Transforming our Common Wealth.

To mark the occasion, the government held an essay competition on Gibraltar's relationship with the Commonwealth for local schoolchildren.

There were prizes of £150 for each category: lower primary, upper primary, comprehensive and over 18s.