Don't fall for the latest Facebook scam, Royal Gibraltar Police have warned A warning has been issued to let people know that the online post is fake and that no cash price exists

The police in Gibraltar have issued a warning about a new scam doing the rounds on the social media site Facebook, which urges people to solve an easy riddle and receive a cash prize. The Facebook message they quote says 'No word starts with S and ends in Y. Prove me wrong and get paid £1,500 - £5,700'.

"This is a scam," the police warned."Our advice is: Tell your friends and family, to help protect them, and share this post to let others know".

These types of posts are usually data-gathering exercises and in this case it is an attempt to access bank account details.