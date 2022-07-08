Donation to Prostate Cancer Gibraltar from sales of a book The Prostae Cancer Gibraltar group received £4,000 from the publication by Robert Santos

The Prostate Cancer Gibraltar group has received a donation of £4,000 from the sales of a book called Gibraltar Then & Now by Robert Santos, which was published recently. The cheque was presented to the charity's CEO, Derek Ghio, by the CEO of Gibraltar Cultural Services, Seamus Byrne and the author.

The book has proved extremely popular. It has over 200 pages of photographs and anecdotes of Gibraltar's landscapes and streetscapes, and chapters dedicated to various districts across the Rock, with a focus on Main Street.

Robert Santos began this project as a hobby as he enjoyed identifying buildings in historical pictures and seeing how those locations compare to the streetscapes today.

The book is not only an enjoyable read but a contribution to preserving Gibraltar's history and heritage. A few copies are still available from the John Mackintosh Hall and the Gibraltar National Museum, priced at £20.

Information about Prostate Cancer Gibraltar can be found at www.pcg.gi