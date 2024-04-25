Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

School children holding the disablity dolls. SUR
Disability dolls for Gibraltar schools

Each school has been given five dolls which come with wheelchairs, prosthetic leg and vitligo

SUR in English

Thursday, 25 April 2024, 13:07

After purchasing some inclusive dolls for St Martin’s School last year, the Gibraltar Disability Society was approached about including other schools in this initiative. The Society has now provided dolls for all of Gibraltar’s lower and upper primary schools.

Each school has been presented with five dolls which came with wheelchairs, prosthetic leg and vitiligo. The Disability Society hopes tha tthese dolls will encourage positivity among the younger generation when it comes to their understanding of disabilities.

Minister for Education, John Cortes, said: "Representation is incredibly important for young minds. These inclusive dolls will promote positive attitudes among our young pupils and will help fill in some of the gaps when it comes to their learning and understanding of diversity. I’m grateful to the Gibraltar Disability Society for their ongoing support in educating our children on disability and equality issues."

