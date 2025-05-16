A dinner and other events mark the Royal Gibraltar regiment's 86th year

SUR in English GIBRALTAR. Friday, 16 May 2025, 12:46 Compartir

The Royal Gibraltar Regiment celebrated its 86th anniversary with a week of special events. Festivities began on 6 May with a Drumhead Service at Casemates Square to honour former soldiers, followed by a physical training session.

A cocktail reception at Alameda Gardens officially launched the celebrations, bringing together personnel, veterans and distinguished guests.

Regiment Army Cadets received Motor Transport badges during a formal ceremony at Buffadero Training Centre. Midweek, team-building activities such as potted sports, rock climbing and paintball promoted camaraderie among ranks.

The week concluded on Saturday with regimental dinners at St Michael's Cave and the RGRA Club, along with a Families Day at Devil's Tower Camp, featuring food, entertainment, and activities.