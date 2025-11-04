Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Deputy mayor launches Prostate Cancer Gibraltar's November Walnut Campaign

The annual awareness initiative encourages men to undergo PSA testing and raises funds through community events on the Rock

SUR in English

Gibraltar

Tuesday, 4 November 2025, 12:15

Deputy mayor Nicholas Guerrero launched Prostate Cancer Gibraltar's November Walnut Campaign at City Hall on 31 October, kicking off a month-long programme aimed at raising awareness and supporting men affected by the disease.

This year's campaign focuses on encouraging men to undergo PSA testing, a non-invasive blood test that screens for prostate specific antigen. The launch took place at the mayor's parlour, attended by PCG chairman Joe Holliday along with committee members and supporters of the charity.

The campaign will feature various fundraising events throughout November. In keeping with tradition, men are encouraged to grow facial hair during the month, culminating in the annual shave-off event at John Mackintosh Square on Saturday 29 November.

Prostate Cancer Gibraltar's mission is to increase community awareness of prostate cancer and provide support to those affected by the disease.

The deputy mayor expressed his pleasure at hosting the launch and encouraged the community to continue supporting the charity during the Walnut Campaign.

For more information, contact: mayor@gibraltar.gov.gi or call 20047592.

