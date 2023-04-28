Deputy Chief Minister meets with UK minister for Europe

Sections
Friday, 28 April 2023, 11:08
Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia has met the UK Minister for Europe Leo Docherty MP in London.
The meeting reviewed the ongoing negotiations for a treaty on the future relationship of Gibraltar with the European Union and examined contingencies in the event of no treaty.
The Deputy Chief Minister said: "All sides in the negotiations are committed to working intensively to conclude an EU-UK Treaty.
"This will help secure future prosperity for both Gibraltar and the surrounding region. However, in the event that this is not possible, it is important at the same time to prepare for the alternative as much as we can."
Earlier this week, the 13th round of formal talks between the European Union and the United Kingdom took place in London over the future status for the Rock following Brexit.
