A&E department introduces diagnostic ultrasound machine

The Gibraltar Health Authority have introduced an ultrasound machine to its Accident and Emergency department. It will help to provide an accurate diagnostic service in emergency conditions and in turn reduce lengthy patient waits and inpatient stays.

Ultrasound machines are a powerful diagnostic tool and are frequently used to assist in facilitating invasive procedures in an emergency scenario.

The GHA's Director General, Professor Patrick Geoghegan, said: "If a service is available during normal working hours, should we not strive to be able to provide it out of hours if urgently needed. Ultrasound in emergency medicine will act as a clinical decision support tool to provide a more rapid turnaround time. This has been made possible by our A&E clinicians and a very generous local benefactor in alignment with the GHA Emergency Department Strategy."