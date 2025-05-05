Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Customs officers aboard the bulk carrier. SUR
HM Customs seizes 120kg of cocaine from bulk carrier in Gibraltar waters
Crime

HM Customs seizes 120kg of cocaine from bulk carrier in Gibraltar waters

Equipped with an underwater drone, officers carried out an extensive search of the ship and discovered the packages concealed on the vessel's portside

SUR in English

Gibraltar

Monday, 5 May 2025, 15:43

Custom officials in Gibraltar have recently intercepted 120 kilograms of cocaine hidden aboard a Panamanian-flagged bulk carrier during a routine stop in local waters.

On the evening of 30 April, officers from the HM Customs Marine Section boarded the M/V Great Zhou, which had called at Gibraltar for refueling en route from Santos, Brazil. Equipped with an underwater drone, officers carried out an extensive search of the vessel that continued into the early hours of 1 May.

SUR

During the operation, four suspicious packages were discovered concealed on the vessel’s portside. The packages were recovered and transported by HMC Sentinel to the Customs Marine Base, where they were found to contain 120 kilograms of cocaine.

All crew members were interviewed, and a secondary search of the vessel was conducted. The ship was later cleared to depart, while investigations into the origin and intended destination of the drugs continue.

Although the narcotics were not believed to be intended for Gibraltar, officials say the seizure has prevented a significant quantity of illegal drugs from reaching their destination and has dealt a financial blow to those involved in drug trafficking.

The Collector of Customs, John Payas, commended his officers for their determination in pursuing results in this difficult area of work. The investment in the underwater drone in December 2024 has already paid off. He also thanked the Gibraltar Port Authority VTS for coordinating the vessel’s movements whilst in BGTW.

The Chief Minister, the Hon Fabian Picardo KC MP, said: "Congratulations to HM Customs for another successful operation, reminding organised crime groups that Gibraltar plays an important part in the international fight against drug trafficking. This is why my Government has made serious investment in HM Customs to support their crucial work in combatting drug crime, with real results for Gibraltar and for other countries that these drugs are intended for."

