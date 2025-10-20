HM Customs recovers 99 petrol containers after high-speed boat chase off Gibraltar

SUR in English Gibraltar Monday, 20 October 2025, 16:03 Share

HM Customs has recovered 99 petrol containers following a dramatic early-morning chase at sea off Gibraltar that saw suspects attack the pursuing vessel before escaping.

At approximately 4.30 am today (Monday 20 October) , HM Customs Vessel Searcher intercepted a suspect four-engined, rigid-hulled inflatable boat (RHIB) carrying four persons near the North Mole. The vessel was spotted transporting a large quantity of petrol containers.

As HMCV Searcher moved to close in, the suspect RHIB immediately turned south toward Europa Point in an attempt to evade capture. During the ensuing pursuit, those on board began jettisoning fuel containers into the sea and hurling missiles at the customs vessel, damaging a cabin window on HMCV Searcher.

The chase continued around to the eastern side of Gibraltar, where the Guardia Civil vessel Río Flumen was positioned to provide assistance. While the suspect vessel ultimately escaped, the joint efforts of HMCV Searcher, the Gibraltar Defence Police's Patrol Vessel, and Río Flumen successfully recovered all 99 petrol cans from the sea.

The recovered fuel has an estimated street retail value of £2,600 and was clearly intended to provide logistical support to narcotics RHIBs operating in the area.

HM Customs has extended its gratitude to the Gibraltar Defence Police for their valuable support and coordination during the operation.