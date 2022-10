Tickets are now available for the Cultural Awards Gala Night on 2 November in the John Mackintosh Hall in Gibraltar, at a cost of £10. They can be purchased from buytickets.gi

This exclusive show promises a night full of entertainment, with live performances as well as the presentation of the awards. The phone lines to nominate the winners closed last week and over 1,200 calls were received, raising over £600 for the GBC Open Day Trust.