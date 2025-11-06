Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Literature

Costa del Sol-based British author to launch latest book at Gibraltar literary festival

Paul S. Bradley will launch his sixth book in the Andalusian Mystery Series at the Spirit of the Rock Distiller on 13 November

Jennie Rhodes

Gibraltar

Thursday, 6 November 2025, 14:34

Costa del Sol-based British author Paul S Bradley is launching his sixth book in the Andalusian Mystery Series - Darkness in Gibraltar - at the Spirit of the Rock Distillery in Gibraltar on Thursday 13 November, as part of the literary festival.

Bradley will be joined by local historian Phil Smith from the Gibraltar Museum to discuss the writing process and the novel's historical inspirations.

Paul describes the book as a real-life secret mission during World War II in which a concealed observation post was ingeniously constructed inside Gibraltar’s Rock to monitor enemy movements in the event of a Nazi invasion. Known as ‘The Stay Behind Cave’, this hidden outpost near Lord Airey's Battery was built in 1942, but it wasn’t discovered until 1997.

Darkness in Gibraltar is the sixth instalment in Paul S Bradley’s Andalusian Mystery Series, a collection of thrillers set against the backdrop of Southern Spain’s historical cities and landscapes.

Paul will also be signing and giving a presentation about the book at this year’s Literary Festival during the Local Authors events at the BOOKgem Bookshop on 13 November at midday.

He will be donating signed copies of the book to local youth organisations and secondary school history departments, "encouraging a fun and engaging way" for pupils to discover Gibraltar’s wartime history through fiction.

For further information contact the events organiser One Media & Events: info@onemediaevents.com

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Costa del Sol residents launch petition against plans for new homes just 40m from protected 16th century watchtower
  2. 2 How Spain's succession tax reforms are protecting family inheritance
  3. 3 Excellence and expertise: three Málaga-based companies setting trends in materials and maintenance
  4. 4 Lane closures on busy eastern Costa del Sol coastal road until 21 November
  5. 5 Fuengirola walking club celebrates 35 years with a dinner and walking programme
  6. 6 Benalmádena takes 'another step forward' with modernisation of its cleaning services
  7. 7 Flags in Gibraltar to fly at half-mast to mark funeral of late Admiral of the Fleet
  8. 8 Stoppage-time heartbreak as Malaga CF are stunned by incredible late comeback
  9. 9 More than 200 people turn out for diabetes awareness walk on Costa del Sol
  10. 10 SUR in English delivers some sunshine to London on opening day of World Travel Market tourism fair

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Costa del Sol-based British author to launch latest book at Gibraltar literary festival

Costa del Sol-based British author to launch latest book at Gibraltar literary festival