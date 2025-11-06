Costa del Sol-based British author to launch latest book at Gibraltar literary festival

Jennie Rhodes Gibraltar Thursday, 6 November 2025, 14:34 Share

Costa del Sol-based British author Paul S Bradley is launching his sixth book in the Andalusian Mystery Series - Darkness in Gibraltar - at the Spirit of the Rock Distillery in Gibraltar on Thursday 13 November, as part of the literary festival.

Bradley will be joined by local historian Phil Smith from the Gibraltar Museum to discuss the writing process and the novel's historical inspirations.

Paul describes the book as a real-life secret mission during World War II in which a concealed observation post was ingeniously constructed inside Gibraltar’s Rock to monitor enemy movements in the event of a Nazi invasion. Known as ‘The Stay Behind Cave’, this hidden outpost near Lord Airey's Battery was built in 1942, but it wasn’t discovered until 1997.

Darkness in Gibraltar is the sixth instalment in Paul S Bradley’s Andalusian Mystery Series, a collection of thrillers set against the backdrop of Southern Spain’s historical cities and landscapes.

Paul will also be signing and giving a presentation about the book at this year’s Literary Festival during the Local Authors events at the BOOKgem Bookshop on 13 November at midday.

He will be donating signed copies of the book to local youth organisations and secondary school history departments, "encouraging a fun and engaging way" for pupils to discover Gibraltar’s wartime history through fiction.

