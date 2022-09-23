Conquering the Rock and their trauma: veterans take part in a gruelling relay run The 12-hour event, which will begin at the Pillars of Hercules at 6am on 21 October, aims to raise funds for a veteran support charity

On 21 October a team of veterans, serving personnel and local business owners will take on a gruelling 12-hour relay up and down the 1,398 ft high Rock of Gibraltar, to raise money for their fellow veterans through the support charity Waterloo Uncovered.

The ten-strong team for the Rock Relay Run, which coincides with Trafalgar Day, will include personnel from the Royal Air Force, Royal Navy, and Army, including Gibraltarian long-distance runner, national marathon record holder and Commonwealth Games competitor Arnold Rogers, who serves in the Royal Gibraltar Regiment.

All money raised will help fund Waterloo Uncovered's five unique veteran support programmes, which combine archaeology and military history with veteran care and recovery, designed to support those who have served their country when they need it the most and help them find peace from war.

Mark Evans, CEO of Waterloo Uncovered, said: "Gibraltar's connection with the British Armed Forces goes back 300 years, and the Rock is an iconic part of the experience of being stationed there – climbing it is a rite of passage. We can't think of a better way for veterans to give back to other veterans than by climbing the rock to raise funds for our life-changing support programmes. We're extremely grateful to the runners and everyone who has supported the run so far. It's going to be incredible".

The event will start at the Pillars of Hercules and end at O'Hara's Battery, with pairs running up and down in turn. The first team will start the relay at 6am, with an estimated finish time of 6pm.

Funds will be raised on the Rock Relay Run JustGiving page. To learn more and support the challenge, please visit https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/gibraltar