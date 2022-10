Concern over staffing at air navigation service They come after two recent incidents at the airfield

There is concern over staffing levels at the airport navigation service NATS after two recent incidents when the airfield was closed early or opened late.

The government issued a critical statement on 29 September after being advised by the MOD that the inbound easyJet flight from Bristol would be affected by the airfield closing early, and on 6 October it was due to open late, although it appears that the first flight of the day was only slightly delayed.