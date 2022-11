Christmas Festival of Lights on 18 November It will take place in John Mackintosh Square with live music to start the festive season

The Christmas Festival of Lights will take place on 18 November in John Mackintosh Square at 6.15pm, with live music and a visit from Santa and his elves. This event always marks the start of the festive season, and from then on the Christmas lights will be lit every evening until 6 January.