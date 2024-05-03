Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Fabian Picardo
Chief minister of Gibraltar supports Spanish PM&#039;s decision to stay on in the role
Chief minister of Gibraltar supports Spanish PM's decision to stay on in the role

Fabian Picardo said, "This is obviously good for Gibraltar. It is also good for decent politics... People in Gibraltar should reflect on what we have seen play out in Spain."

Friday, 3 May 2024, 10:10

The chief minister of Gibraltar has supported the Spanish prime minister's decision to stay on in the role after Pedro Sánchez's recent period of reflection.

