Chief minister of Gibraltar supports Spanish PM's decision to stay on in the role

Politics
Sections
Highlight
SUR in English
Gibraltar
Friday, 3 May 2024, 10:10
Compartir
The chief minister of Gibraltar has supported the Spanish prime minister's decision to stay on in the role after Pedro Sánchez's recent period of reflection.
Fabian Picardo said, "This is obviously good for Gibraltar. It is also good for decent politics... People in Gibraltar should reflect on what we have seen play out in Spain."
Publicidad
Publicidad
Publicidad
Publicidad
Reporta un error en esta noticia
Necesitas ser suscriptor para poder votar.