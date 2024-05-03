Chief minister of Gibraltar supports Spanish PM's decision to stay on in the role

SUR in English Gibraltar Friday, 3 May 2024, 10:10 Compartir Copiar enlace

The chief minister of Gibraltar has supported the Spanish prime minister's decision to stay on in the role after Pedro Sánchez's recent period of reflection.

Fabian Picardo said, "This is obviously good for Gibraltar. It is also good for decent politics... People in Gibraltar should reflect on what we have seen play out in Spain."