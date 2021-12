Chess Battle of the Sexes starts 24 January The tournament will be played between men and women in the Gibraltar Garrison Library

Chess enthusiasts should mark the date in their diary: the Gibraltar International Chess Festival will be taking place in the Upper Reading Room of the Garrison Library from 24 January to 3 February, with ten, top-rated women players meeting a team of ten similarly-rated men in the GibChess Battle of the Sexes Tournament. The prize-giving dinner will be at City Hall, and the prize money is £100,000.