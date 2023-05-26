Calentita food festival returns in July

SUR in English Compartir Copiar enlace

This year will be the first year since 2019 that Gibraltar has held the Calentita Food Festival and it will be the 14th overall. Organised by Word of Mouth and Gib Media, the festival is hoping to welcome back many of the regular stall holders as well as entice new participants. The event is planned for Saturday, 8 July and full information will soon be posted on www.calentita.gi