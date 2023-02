A burglar who threw a spanner at police officers during a break-in was sentenced at the Gibraltar Supreme Court to 14 months in prison this week. The incident occurred at 2.30am on 24 September at the Golden Wings bar in Waterport Road. He is said to have left the premises after emptying the till but then returned with a spanner and screwdriver to try to break into the fruit machine, which is when the police arrived and the assault took place.