The cyclist's results on the alcohol meter. SUR
British man pleads guilty to riding bike while over drink drive limit in Gibraltar
Courts

British man pleads guilty to riding bike while over drink drive limit in Gibraltar

The 66-year-old was fined 600 pounds by the court, which was reduced to 400 due to an early guilty plea

SUR in English

Gibraltar

Friday, 9 February 2024, 17:22

A UK national has been fined after pleading guilty to riding a bicycle whilst over the drink drive limit.

Robert Harris, 66, was fined 600 pounds, which was reduced to 400 due to an early guilty plea.

The court heard that on 22 December officers were dispatched to Bayside Road, Gibraltar, following a report that a cyclist had collided with a pedestrian.

Officers then detected the smell of alcohol on the bicycle rider.

