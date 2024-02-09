British man pleads guilty to riding bike while over drink drive limit in Gibraltar

Sections
A UK national has been fined after pleading guilty to riding a bicycle whilst over the drink drive limit.
Robert Harris, 66, was fined 600 pounds, which was reduced to 400 due to an early guilty plea.
The court heard that on 22 December officers were dispatched to Bayside Road, Gibraltar, following a report that a cyclist had collided with a pedestrian.
Officers then detected the smell of alcohol on the bicycle rider.
