The wreck of the bulk carrier. SUR
Boom replaced around wrecked ship

Divers are to assess any damage caused to the wreck by the recent weather

Debbie Bartlett

Debbie Bartlett

Friday, 24 february 2023, 11:02

The boom has been redeployed around the wreck of the OS 35 bulk carrier which sank off Catalan Bay after a collision last summer, now that the weather and sea conditions have improved again. Divers are to assess any damage caused to the wreck by the recent weather, and some tar balls that washed up on shore have been removed.

