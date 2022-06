Book crossing event in Gibraltar on Saturday There will be a wide selection to choose from and you only need to leave a book for each one you take

Have you run out of something good to read? Then head down Gibraltar's Main Street to the Cathedral of St Mary the Crowned on Saturday 18 June after 10am because a book crossing event is taking place outside. There will be a good selection to choose from, including for children, and all you have to do is leave a book and take a book. And then just settle down at home and read.