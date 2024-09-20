Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Body of British journalist who died while on holiday is flown home
Investigation

Counter-terrorism officers, who were sent in to assist the Royal Gibraltar Police in their investigation into the 32-year-old's death, have now returned to the UK

SUR in English

Gibraltar

Friday, 20 September 2024, 09:34

The body of a British national who died suddenly in Gibraltar on Sunday, 8 September has been returned to his family. David Knowles, a newspaper journalist for The Telegraph in the UK, died while on holiday on the Rock.

British counter-terrorism police officers, who were sent in to assist the Royal Gibraltar Police in their investigation into his death, have now returned to the UK.

The news follows a post-mortem examination of the 32-year-old at St Bernard's Hospital last week.

"There continue to be no specific concerns surrounding the cause of death and Royal Gibraltar Police detectives continue their investigation," said a police statement.

David Knowles was behind a widely-listened-to podcast on the war in Ukraine and the call for assistance from counter-terrorism officers had briefly raised online speculation about the cause of death.

