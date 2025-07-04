Fishing
Bluefin tuna fishing season suspended in Gibraltar
The temporary closure will remain in effect until 6 August when the season will reopen for anglers
SUR in English
Gibraltar
Friday, 4 July 2025, 12:15
The Rock's department of the environment announced that the bluefin tuna open season is now suspended from 1 July 2025.
The temporary closure will remain in effect until 6 August, 2025, when the season will reopen for anglers.
During the closed season, the capture and landing of any bluefin tuna is strictly prohibited.
