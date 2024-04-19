Blue Badge and frontier passes in Gibraltar

SUR in English Gibraltar Friday, 19 April 2024, 12:36 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

The Blue Badge scheme, a service for people with severe mobility issues that enables badge holders to park close to where they need to go, is now being handled by Gibraltar's Ministry of Equality's Supported Needs and Disability Office.

It will now also be responsible for the issuing of frontier passes.

The application form is available from: www.disability.gov.gi/forms