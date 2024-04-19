Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Blue Badge and frontier passes in Gibraltar
Blue Badge and frontier passes in Gibraltar

The Ministry of Equality's Supported Needs and Disability Office is now handling applications for both

SUR in English

Gibraltar

Friday, 19 April 2024, 12:36

The Blue Badge scheme, a service for people with severe mobility issues that enables badge holders to park close to where they need to go, is now being handled by Gibraltar's Ministry of Equality's Supported Needs and Disability Office.

It will now also be responsible for the issuing of frontier passes.

The application form is available from: www.disability.gov.gi/forms

