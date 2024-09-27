Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Workers crossing the border from La Linea into Gibraltar. SUR
Biometric controls at Gibraltar border raise concerns in neighbouring Spanish town
Biometric controls at Gibraltar border raise concerns in neighbouring Spanish town

The implementation of the Entry/Exit System (EES) and the European Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS) could significantly affect the flow of people between Spain and the Rock

Friday, 27 September 2024, 12:06

The Spanish ministry of the interior has begun installing new biometric control systems at the Gibraltar border, a move that could cause delays for the thousands who cross daily. La Línea de la Concepción mayor, Juan Franco, confirmed that these systems, initially scheduled for November, are already in place at the exit from Gibraltar into Spain although not yet in use, creating apprehension among local residents and businesses.

Franco has expressed his concern over the potential impact of the new controls, especially for those who rely on cross-border transit for work. In response, he convened an extraordinary meeting with representatives from the three political groups in the town council to discuss the situation and agree on a unified approach.

As a result, a formal request has been sent to the ministry of the interior, the Spanish government's delegation in Andalucía, and the Cadiz sub-delegation, seeking clarity on the expected effects of the biometric system. This move comes amid ongoing Brexit negotiations between the EU, Spain and the UK, which could further complicate the situation.

Franco emphasised the importance of addressing the issue collaboratively, stating, "We are once again demonstrating a sense of responsibility by not using this issue as a political weapon and working together to tackle a situation that, as residents of La Línea, worries us greatly."

The implementation of the Entry/Exit System (EES) and the European Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS) at the border could significantly affect the flow of people between Spain and Gibraltar, making it a pressing issue for the local community.

