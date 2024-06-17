Los Barrios dog charity close to hitting target to build new shelter

Tony Bryant Campo de Gibraltar Monday, 17 June 2024, 15:38 Compartir Copiar enlace

The Canya SOS foundation canine charity in the Campo de Gibraltar has announced it has almost reached the target of its recent campaign to raise funds for new premises, a campaign that was highlighted by SUR in English last month. The dog charity launched an urgent appeal to raise money to build a new shelter, after the old premises had suffered from constant flooding during inclement weather.

The appeal was launched after an anonymous donor pledged 10,000 euros towards the new facilities, with a promise of a further 10,000 euros if the organisation could match the donation with its appeal by the end of June.

Spokesperson Sharon Peterson explained that “there is now only 600 euros left to raise” of the 10,000 needed, which means the charity is close to hitting its target and receiving an additional 10,000 euros from its mystery donor. However, as Peterson pointed out, although this is “a real step forward in our progress to moving to the new premises”, the charity has just two weeks in which to raise the rest of the money.

“Thanks to our recent appeal and our help from SUR in English, a man stepped forward and has volunteered his welding skills, and we received financial donations too. The local dog-loving community deserves to be really proud of itself the way it continues to support a charity like ours: thankyou from the bottom of our hearts” the spokesperson said.

One of the charity's 250 dogs waiting to be moved to new premises. SUR

“While we are all busy raising funds to hit our target for the new build, we still have to meet the demands of running an extremely full and busy pound, so please keep donating,” she added.

The Los Barrios shelter is located in the Campo de Gibraltar, which consists of seven municipalities. The kennel is owned by a private company that has an agreement with the seven town halls to collect all stray dogs throughout this area. The dogs are then given any necessary treatment and cared for until new homes can be found.