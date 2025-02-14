Association for Independent Tour Operators members to visit the Rock

SUR in English Gibraltar Friday, 14 February 2025, 18:04 Compartir

Gibraltar will be hosting the Association for Independent Tour Operators (AITO) for its fourth 'Famference this summer.

The conference will take place from 5 to 8 June. Gibraltar is already featured in some AITO members' portfolios.

The visit will be a working trip designed to showcase the Rock as a destination while informing agents about the area to assist them in promoting it to their customers.