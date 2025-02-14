Association for Independent Tour Operators members to visit the Rock

Tourism
Sections
Highlight
SUR in English
Gibraltar
Friday, 14 February 2025, 18:04
Gibraltar will be hosting the Association for Independent Tour Operators (AITO) for its fourth 'Famference this summer.
The conference will take place from 5 to 8 June. Gibraltar is already featured in some AITO members' portfolios.
The visit will be a working trip designed to showcase the Rock as a destination while informing agents about the area to assist them in promoting it to their customers.
Publicidad
Publicidad
Publicidad
Publicidad
Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.
Reporta un error en esta noticia
Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados
¿Ya eres registrado?Inicia sesión
Necesitas ser suscriptor para poder votar.