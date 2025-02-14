Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Association for Independent Tour Operators members to visit the Rock
Tourism

Association for Independent Tour Operators members to visit the Rock

Gibraltar will be hosting AITO for its fourth 'Famference' from 5 to 8 June

SUR in English

Gibraltar

Friday, 14 February 2025, 18:04

Gibraltar will be hosting the Association for Independent Tour Operators (AITO) for its fourth 'Famference this summer.

The conference will take place from 5 to 8 June. Gibraltar is already featured in some AITO members' portfolios.

The visit will be a working trip designed to showcase the Rock as a destination while informing agents about the area to assist them in promoting it to their customers.

