An audience with David Walliams to be held in Gibraltar

Gibraltar Cultural Services has announced An Audience With David Walliams OBE as a prelude to the 2025 Gibunco Gibraltar Literary Festival.

The event will take place on 24 April at Europa Sports Arena, with tickets available for 30 pounds.

Walliams, a renowned British comedian, author and actor, has sold over 56 million books worldwide. His works have also been adapted for stage and screen.

For more details, contact GCS Development Unit or visit: www.buytickets.gi. The Literary Festival itself will be held in November.