Alzheimer's and Dementia Walk The solidarity walk took place as a show of support to families who deal with the illnesses

A Memory Walk took place in Gibraltar on Wednesday evening to mark World Alzheimer's and Dementia Day and show support for families who are living with these illnesses. Chief minister Fabian Picardo joined the walk, which was organised by the Alzheimer's and Dementia Society and said the government is keen to make Gibraltar as friendly as possible for sufferers of these conditions.