Aires del Sur exhibition at Fine Arts Gallery

The Fine Arts Gallery of Gibraltar is exhibiting works by Gibraltarian and Andalusian artists in the Aires del Sur exhibition which is running until 12 April.

In total, 95 artworks will be showcased, including classic landscapes as well as some innovative and contemporary pieces.

Entry to the gallery in Casemates Square is free.