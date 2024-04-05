Aires del Sur exhibition at Fine Arts Gallery

Sections
Highlight
SUR in English
Gibraltar
Friday, 5 April 2024, 16:57
Compartir
The Fine Arts Gallery of Gibraltar is exhibiting works by Gibraltarian and Andalusian artists in the Aires del Sur exhibition which is running until 12 April.
In total, 95 artworks will be showcased, including classic landscapes as well as some innovative and contemporary pieces.
Entry to the gallery in Casemates Square is free.
Publicidad
Publicidad
Te puede interesar
La Copa del Rey ya está en Sevilla
ABC de Sevilla
Publicidad
Publicidad
Reporta un error en esta noticia
Necesitas ser suscriptor para poder votar.