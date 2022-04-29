From San Francisco and Ibiza to Torre del Mar: the Elrow high-energy electronic music show is coming to town Think Cirque du Soleil meets Pachá. The company has organised more than 150 events in 67 cities in 26 countries, with 2.3 million attendees and 800 DJs in its long history

Organiser Fátima Rodríguez along with the mayor and deputy mayor of Vélez-Málaga at the 'Elrow' press conference / SUR

Not only is Torre del Mar preparing to welcome back the Weekend Beach Festival in July after a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic, but it was announced last week that the town will also be hosting the electronic music festival Elrow Town on 20 August. It will be the only event this summer in Andalucía, as announced, for the moment, on their official website.

More than 10,000 people are expected to attend the one-day event which will take place on the same site as the Weekend Beach festival.

It is one of the biggest musical events held not only in mainland Spain, but also Ibiza, Las Vegas, New York, London, Madrid and Barcelona, where Elrow started. According to the organising company, they have held more than 150 events in 67 cities in 26 different countries, with a total of 2.3 million attendees and 800 DJs.

Elrow’s high-energy, colourful shows combine electronic and house music, actors, tightrope walkers and stilt walkers, extravagant decorations, interaction and colour. Think Cirque du Soleil meets Pachá.

Weekend Beach director, Fátima Rodriguez, who is also behind bringing the show to Torre del Mar, said that 'Elrow' is a concept of events and experiences "with an unforgettable party style, combining elaborate production, interactive artists and characters with the best electronic music, placing them as a world reference for parties inspired by circus themes".

She went on to say, "The parties have become an ever-growing success, with acrobatic acts, themed environments, sophisticated performers and colourful audiences dancing to the beats of the best international DJs.

For further information about the shows and history of the company visit: www.elrow.com/en