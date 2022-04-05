Line-up revealed as Weekend Beach returns to Torre del Mar British indie band Bastille and Swedish rock band The Hives join Wade, Roazalén and a long list of festival veterans as the event is due to go ahead in July for the first time since the start of the pandemic

Organisers of the Weekend Beach Festival revealed the final line-up for this year’s festival last Friday as the event returns to the town’s beach for the first time since 2019.

Pop will meet rock, electronic and techno with British indie pop rock band Bastille, Swedish rock band The Hives, Spanish singer-songwriter Rozalén and Spanish techno DJ Wade joining a host of Weekend Beach regulars on the town’s Poniente beach from 6 to 9 July.

Festival director, Fátima Rodriguez said that the return of the festival, which grew quickly in its six-year history before the pandemic, would “regenerate the economy and culture, with many benefits and it is a vital injection for the future of the sector."

For further information and tickets go to: www.weekendbeach.es