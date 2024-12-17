This is biggest chocolate nativity scene in the world and it can be found in the south of Spain

Valme J. Caballero Cordoba Tuesday, 17 December 2024, 18:00

Visiting 'belenes' (nativity scenes) is a typical Christmas tradition in Spain and across the Andalucía region there are authentic works of art either for the quality of their figures, their composition, their originality. The village of Rute in Cordoba province has a special nativity scene made from chocolate.

For more than 90 years the confectioners at Galleros Artesanos have been creating this unique nativity scene, which is striking for several reasons. Firstly, measuring more than 52 square metres, it is the largest in the world. Secondly, because everything is moulded with chocolate, from the figures to the houses, streets, gates, monuments. And a third point is the theme, which varies every year, and this year it is all about classic and modern fairy tales.

Art and pastry-making go hand in hand in this spectacular work for which more than 1,500 kilos of chocolate have been used and on which six master pastry chefs have worked.

Figures

In total there are more than a hundred figures in the nativity scene. There are the classics such as the Virgin Mary, Joseph, the baby Jesus, the mule and the ox; the shepherds; the three wise men; merchants; soldiers; washerwomen. Then there are others that will only be there this year - well known characters from fairy tales.

The chocolate nativity scene is open to the public until midday on 5 January, except for afternoons of 24 and 31 December, all day on 25 December and 1 January.

The entrance fee is 1.50 euros, refundable on purchase inside the facilities and it is free for children under four.

A trip to the chocolate Belén can also include a visit to the Museo del Turrón (nougat museum) and also to an anís distillery, which includes a tour and tasting of the traditional Christmas drink .

Flavour, tradition and culture are intertwined in this town in Cordoba, which at Christmas time gives off a special aroma and an unparalleled tradition.