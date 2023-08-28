Woman's body found in deep irrigation well in Andalucía

The body of a woman is found in a deep well in a rural area of Jerez.

National Police officers in Andalucía have arrested a person in connection with an incident after the body of a woman was found this Sunday in a deep agricultural irrigation well in a rural area of Jerez de la Frontera (Cadiz), that has not been positively identified yet.

The discovery was made during an extensive police search operation that took place during the morning, according to sources from the police force, who added that investigators are carrying out the necessary procedures to identify the deceased and clarify the circumstances of her death.

The body will be taken to the Institute of Legal Medicine in Cadiz where the autopsy will be carried out and the report will reveal the cause of death.

Specialists from the undewater search unit, forensic teams and an air resources unit took part in the operation. The dea

The detailed police investigations have been declared secret by the authorities.