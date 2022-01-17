Wide-ranging animal protection laws mooted for Andalucía Fines of up 35,000 euros are proposed by the Junta for animal cruelty, including abandonment and mistreatment

The Junta de Andalucía wants to prohibit by law the mutilation of animals "for aesthetic purposes" and the training of them to “maintain aggressive or violent behaviour or for fighting". The new law would also protect animals in showbusiness from “cruelty, mistreatment, death or suffering”.

The preliminary draft of the Andalusian Animal Welfare Law, which is due to be submitted to the regional parliament in Seville for discussion and approval, would also prohibit the "abandonment" of animals and their "mistreatment or submission to any practice that may cause them unjustified suffering or damage".

This would include keeping them "in inadequate facilities” or exposed to “inclement weather” or anywhere which subjects the animal to inadequate “attention, control and supervision at least daily”.

This would include "tied or permanently locked up on terraces, balconies, cellars, rooftops, storage rooms, basements, garages and the like or in conditions that may cause suffering or harm to the animal".

Fines

The Junta also wants to prohibit the "reproduction, breeding and sale of pets by private persons outside of breeding and sale centres that meet legal requirements.”

Under the new law it would be illegal to feed animals with “carcasses and other offal from animals that have not passed health controls" and also to use “choke, spiked or electric collars for pets and domestic animals” unless a vet approves of it.

The preliminary draft of the Animal Social Welfare Law outlines fines ranging from 300 euros to 1,000 euros for minor offences; from 1,001 euros to 6,000 euros for serious offences; and from 6,001 to 35,000 euros for very serious offences.