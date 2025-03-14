Which is the prettiest town in Andalucía, according to a recent survey?

Valme J. Caballero Málaga Friday, 14 March 2025, 16:36 Compartir

The town of Casares in Malaga province has been voted the prettiest in Andalucía following a survey carried out by the tourism portal Noradoa. Users were able to choose their favourite among 99 Andalusian towns. With a total of 4,922 votes, the winner was the town of Casares in Malaga province, followed, with almost a thousand votes difference, by Olvera (Cadiz).

There are many reasons for this choice: the town is located on a hill between the Serranía de Ronda, the Costa del Sol and the Campo de Gibraltar. This means that the landscape ranges from the highest mountain, the Pico de los Reales, to the lowlands of the Guadiaro Valley of orchards and cereals, passing through a small strip of coastline. Sea and mountain go hand in hand in this place with beautiful panoramic views.

The town is also steeped in history and according to legend its origins date back to Roman times when the emperor Julius Caesar had it built to express his gratitude after bathing in the Baths of La Hedionda cured him of illness. Legend has it that the devil breathed his last breath when he was expelled by Santiago, thus justifying the sulphurous smell of the waters. The baths have been declared an Asset of Cultural Interest (BIC).

From June to September the baths receive a large number of visitors who enjoy this area free of charge.

Baths of La Hedionda in Casares, dating back to Roman times.

The people

Casares town centre was declared a Historic-Artistic Site in 1978. Although the most interesting part of the town is its general layout, it has places of interest such as the ruins of the castle which dates back to the 13th century. From the castle valleys, hills and coastal plains from the Ronda mountains to the Bay of Algeciras can be seen. The castle was used as a means of communication between the coastal inlets of Manilva and Estepona and the inland fortresses, towers and villages, as well as with Ronda.

La Encarnación church was once a Franciscan-Capuchin monastry located in Llano de la Fuente. It has a 16th century Mudéjar bell tower and a back courtyard which has a garden surrounded by small fountains.

The San Sebastián chapel (ermita), Sima de los Huesos, Ballesteros caves and flour mills are other places to visit along with the birthplace of Blas Infante, who is considered the father of Andalucía. There is a permanent exhibition on the life and works of this illustrious man from Casares, which give us a better understanding of his ideas and personality.