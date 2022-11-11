What will the weather be like in the south of Spain this weekend? A mixed outlook with temperatures up to ten degrees higher than usual for some parts of the area, meteorologists say, but the long-awaited rain is expected to make an appearance

A high-level isolated depression will bring unstable weather to the Mediterranean region this weekend, with rain which could be very heavy and persistent at times, according to Spain's Aemet weather agency, and it will be noticeably cooler.

This is expected to be the start of a rainy spell which will affect the whole country next week.

The depression is currently in southern Spain and gusty winds and stormy showers are forecast in the south of Catalonia, Valencia, Murcia, Eastern Castilla-La Mancha, western Andalucía and the Balearic Islands. Elsewhere, skies will remain mainly clear this Friday, with some foggy spells early on which could affect visibility for drivers.

Temperatures today will be around 20C in Cantabria, Catalonia, a large part of western Andalucía, southern Extremadura and in the Balearics.

Warmer weekend

On Saturday the temperatures are due to rise again in some parts of Andalucía, such as Seville and Granada, and in the west of the region they will be between five and ten degrees higher than usual at this time of year.

On Sunday there could still be some unstable weather hanging around in the Mediterranean region and Balearics, bringing some weaker showers. From Monday onwards a cold front will bring rain across the Peninsula from west to east and it will be heaviest in Galicia, Cantabria, the Pyrenees and the central system, especially the south of Castilla y León and northern Extremadura.

"The rain is good news"

Next week the frontal systems associated with Atlantic storms which circulate closest to Spain will bring rain to just about everywhere, and it will be heaviest in the north and west of the country.

Aemet spokesman Ramón del Campo said this was good news: “It is always good news when rain is expected over most of the country, as we have been in a situation of drought since last winter,” he said.

Temperatures will be lower until the middle of the week in most places, except along the Mediterranean where it will be slightly warmer than usual.