Watch as 'disorientated' whale causes panic among bathers on a beach in Andalucía Local Police in Lepe confirmed that it was a harmless Cuvier's beaked whale calf that almost beached itself on the shore

The was a fright on Tuesday 11 July for bathers on the La Antilla beach in Huelva, when a large cetacean was spotted a few metres away from the crowded shore, causing quite a commotion. It moved fast causing chaos and confusion among those present, many of who were in the sea. As the videos of the incident spread like wildfire on the internet, there was speculation that it could be a killer whale, a large dolphin or even a small whale.

The whale calf made its appearance around midday on Tuesday. It swam among several people in the water and even approached a group on board an inflatable boat. For its part, the Local Police of Lepe has insisted on sending a message of calm to bathers and tourists as it is a harmless animal.

Now Local Police in Lepe have unravelled the mystery: "STAY CALM!!!! It is not a shark and you are not going to see Steven Spielberg with his camera on the shore. Nor is it a killer whale. What has visited us seems to be a specimen of Cuvier's beaked whale," explained the force on its social media accounts. "It holds the record for being the species that swims the deepest and it was possibly disoriented and almost on the point of beaching itself," it explained on its official Facebook profile.