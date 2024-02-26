Three cases of monkeypox confirmed in Andalucía, including a six-year-old boy

Europa Press Malaga Monday, 26 February 2024, 10:53 Compartir Copiar enlace

The Junta de Andalucía's Ministry of Health has identified three cases of monkeypox (Mpox) in the region, affecting two adults and a six-year-old boy in Seville "in a mild manner". Due to its "possible incidence in the school environment", both the health and education departments have alerted the parents of the child's classmates to inform them of the actions to be carried out in the school itself, as well as the preventive measures to be taken against the disease, including vaccination "as soon as possible and exclusively for the child's classmates". Mpox is mainly spread by prolonged and close physical contact, or through the secretions of the infected person.

"It is important to remember that a person without symptoms cannot transmit the virus. Therefore, the probability of contagion in the school environment is low," the Andalusian regional government said in a statement. First of all, a message of "calm" was sent to parents because the disease generally causes mild symptoms.

As with other infections, such as hepatitis A and chickenpox, and because of the special protection that is always sought at this age, the health department has recommended "as soon as possible and exclusively to the child's classmates, vaccination against Mpox in order to increase its effectiveness". To enable this, the Andalusian Health Service (SAS) has made the Virgen Macarena University Hospital available to parents, where their children can be vaccinated without an appointment.

In addition, from today (Monday, 26 February) the SAS will contact each parent to remind them of the preventive measures. The vaccination consists of a single dose of 0.5 ml administered subcutaneously.

Meanwhile, the education department, in collaboration with the city council, will take specific measures to disinfect the school.

In order to "further reduce the chances of contagion", and as a preventive measure, the health ministry has recommended that students in the affected class reinforce the already known measures, such as frequent hand hygiene, reducing social interactions as much as possible and the constant use of face masks until 12 March, when it is believed that there will no longer be any possibility of the infection being spread.

As contagion requires prolonged and close physical contact, there is no risk in other extracurricular activities that the child may have been involved in. However, the Junta has pointed out that in the "unlikely" case of a child showing any symptoms, such as fever or general malaise, "the health services should be contacted and informed about possible exposure to this virus".