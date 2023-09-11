Three Andalusian provinces have yellow 'risk' alerts for thunderstorms activated today

Europa Press Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

More than fifteen provinces in a dozen regions of Spain will be at risk (yellow) of rain or storms this Monday, 11 September, according to the state weather agency (Aemet). These include three Andalusian regions: Almeria, Granada and Jaén. Burgos, Soria, Guadalajara, Navarra, Álava, Guipúzcoa, Vizcaya and La Rioja, as well as Asturias, Murcia, Huesca, Teruel and Zaragoza will also be affected.

In the case of the Andalucía region, the Aemet warning will be active from 1pm and will last throughout the day. In parts of the region, showers accompanied by thunderstorms are forecast in the eastern mountain ranges, which may be locally heavy.

Ampliar Areas covered by weather warnings this Monday, 11 September. Aemet

Today, cloudy skies and rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms are expected over most of the northern third of the Spanish mainland, although it is not ruled out that they may also occur in the inland southeast and in other areas of the northern half of the country.

Ths rain could be locally heavy in the Cantabrian Sea area, while cloudy intervals are expected in the rest of the country, without ruling out some light showers. There is also a probability of morning mist or fog in inland Galicia, western parts of Andalucía and inland Alicante and Murcia, and the presence of haze in the Mediterranean area is not ruled out.

Temperatures, meanwhile, will fall in the case of maximum temperatures, except in the Mediterranean area, where they could rise slightly. Meanwhile, minimum temperatures will show little change.

In addition, this Monday a south-westerly wind is expected on the coast of Galicia, a westerly wind in the Strait of Gibraltar, a southerly wind in the Empordà and variable winds, predominantly easterly in the Balearic Islands, where Menorca will be on yellow alert for gusts.