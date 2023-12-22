This is the village in Andalucía where you can visit Father Christmas' house with your little ones, but you'll have to hurry!

Guillermo Ortega Granada Friday, 22 December 2023, 13:06 Compartir Copiar enlace

Many children spend sleepless nights in the festive season wishing they could see Santa, and ask him in person if they've been good enough for presents this year. Well, in this Andalusian village, children can visit Father Christmas - but you'd better hurry.

In Bedmar, a village in Jaén province, is a home of the man with the white beard and red suit. He shares it with Mother Christmas and there are also elves around to help him with his huge Christmas task. All of them can be seen until Saturday, 23 December.

All you need to do is phone or write to the people who organise the visits, a company called Pequena Navidad (Little Christmas). Their email address is bedmar@pequenanavidad.com and their telephone number 910 054 370.

The usual opening hours are from 10am until 2pm, although at weekends - in this case Friday 22 December and Saturday 23 December - they also operate in the afternoon and there are special times for groups. It is best to call ahead and, if possible, book in advance. Individual tickets cost 15 euros, but there are discounts for groups, and the price is 13 euros per person. It is free for children under the age of two.

Father Christmas reads letters from children in his study. ABC

Father Christmas' house has been open to the public since 2016 and has been a hit ever since, especially after the Covid-19 pandemic. In 2022, 4,000 people visited it, while the owners forecast more than 6,000 visits this year.

Elves greet visitors at the door with a welcome dance while Mr and Mrs Christmas greet them from a balcony. Afterwards, the new arrivals are divided into groups to go around the premises and have a tour of the workshop. The visit lasts about two hours.

Children write letters to Santa requesting presents, and then have the opportunity to meet him where he provides clues on what they may wake up to on the morning of 25 December. Children are also taught how the toys are made in another workshop, while in a fourth workshop, Mother Christmas shows children how to decorate her famous Christmas biscuits.