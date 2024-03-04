Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

This is the place in Andalucía that registered the lowest temperature in Spain on Sunday, with a freezing minus 14.5C
At the other end of the scale, the Aemet weather station at Puerto de Mogán (Las Palmas) in the Canary Islands saw the mercury soar the highest

Monday, 4 March 2024, 11:49

The Pradollano ski resort, in Sierra Nevada (Granada province) in Andalucía, recorded the lowest temperature in Spain on Sunday (3 March), reaching minus 14.5C at 10.30 am, according to data from Spain's state weather agency (Aemet).,

The minimum value was followed by the nearby Sierra Nevada radio telescope station (also Granada), with minus 12.4C; Cap de Vaquèira (Lleida), with -10.3C; Cerler (Huesca), with -10.1C; Port Ainé (Lleida), with -9.8C, and Astún-La Raca (Huesca), with -9.5C.

Likewise, the weather station of La Covatilla (Salamanca) registered -7.9C degrees; ahead of Mirador Cable, in the Picos de Europa National Park (Cantabria), with minus 7 degrees, and Torla Ordesa and Panticosa (Huesca), with -6.9C and -6.7 degrees, respectively.

In contrast, the weather station at Puerto de Mogán (Las Palmas) recorded 21.3C at 9.30 am, the highest temperature recorded this Sunday up to that time. It was followed by 20.9C at Tenerife South Airport, 20.3C at Güímar (Tenerife) and Maspaloma (Las Palmas), and 19.9C at Gran Canaria Airport.

El Hierro (19.5C), Las Palmas de Gran Canaria (19.3C), La Graciosa (19.1C) and Pájara, in Las Palmas, (19C) were also among the highest temperatures of the day.

