These are the 44 places in Andalucía to get a Covid-19 vaccine without an appointment this week Anyone over the age of 12 can receive their first or next dose of vaccine against Covid-19

During the week 10 to 16 January, 44 points across Andalucía will be open to members of the public who want to get their first or next dose of Covid-19 vaccine without an appointment.

There are four vaccination points in Almería, one in Cádiz, 12 in Córdoba, nine in Granada, one in Huelva, six in Jaén, nine in Malaga and two in Seville.

In Almería the vaccination points will be located in the north district of Almería at the Huércal Overa fairgrounds, the Palacio de los Juegos Mediterráneos in the capital, in the Poniente district at the Santo Domingo Stadium in El Ejido and in the Plaza de Toros de Roquetas de Mar. In Cádiz, the point is at the Melkart building from Monday to Friday from 10.30am to 7pm.

In Córdoba, the drop-in vaccination points are in the southern part of the province including Aguilar de la Frontera, Baena, Cabra, Castro del Río, La Rambla, Lucena, Montilla, Priego de Córdoba, Puente Genil , Rute, Benamejí and Fernán Núñez.

In the province of Granada, vaccines are available in Motril, Illora, Loja, Las Gabias, Granada, Pinos Puente, Armilla and Jayena. In Huelva the vaccine point is in Minas de Riotinto.

In Jaén, vaccine points are in Bailén, Linares, Andújar, Santisteban del Puerto, La Carolina and Mancha Real. In the province of Malaga they will be located in Archidona, Campillos, Mollina, Antequera and Malaga; in Seville points are available in Cantillana and the capital city.