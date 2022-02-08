These are the numbers you should always keep on your phone in the south of Spain

A fall, a traffic accident, a robbery, a fight. Any citizen can find themselves in a situation of need or danger when they need to call an emergency number.
If calling 062 or 112, the Guardia Civil is urging people to give their location to the operator first thing in case the connection is cut.
All emergencies (police, fire, health): 112
Health emergencies: 061
The Junta de Andalucía is also asking people to put their emergency phone numbers in their contacts lists.
According to the regional government, these are the phone numbers you should have on hand:
Salud Responde: 955 545 060
Consumo Responde: 900 215 080
Provincial health emergency numbers
Almeria: 950 175 306
Cadiz: 956 012 007
Cordoba: 957 001 737
Granada: 958 028 827
Huelva: 959 527 174
Jaén: 953 366 1447
Malaga: 951 031 43
Seville: 955 402 482
Health Emergencies: 902 505 061
Health Council, Central Services: 955 006 300
Andalusian Health Service, Central Services: 955 018 000
Almeria: 95 0013 600
Cadiz: 956 009 000; 956 009 112; 956 009 105
Cordoba: 957 015 400
Granada: 958 027 000
Huelva: 959 010 600
Jaén: 953 013 000
Malaga: 951 039 800
Seville: 955 006 800
Junta de Andalucía citizen information line: 955 062 627
Infocancer, Spanish Association Against Cancer: 900 100 036
Medical Toxicological Information Service: 915 620 420
Information on Sexual and Reproductive Health: 900 850 100
Ministry of Health and Families: 955 006 300