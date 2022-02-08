These are the numbers you should always keep on your phone in the south of Spain If calling the main 112 emergency number, the Guardia Civil has advised what information you should always give first

A fall, a traffic accident, a robbery, a fight. Any citizen can find themselves in a situation of need or danger when they need to call an emergency number.

If calling 062 or 112, the Guardia Civil is urging people to give their location to the operator first thing in case the connection is cut.

All emergencies (police, fire, health): 112

Health emergencies: 061

The Junta de Andalucía is also asking people to put their emergency phone numbers in their contacts lists.

According to the regional government, these are the phone numbers you should have on hand:

Salud Responde: 955 545 060

Consumo Responde: 900 215 080

Provincial health emergency numbers

Almeria: 950 175 306

Cadiz: 956 012 007

Cordoba: 957 001 737

Granada: 958 028 827

Huelva: 959 527 174

Jaén: 953 366 1447

Malaga: 951 031 43

Seville: 955 402 482

Health Emergencies: 902 505 061

Health Council, Central Services: 955 006 300

Andalusian Health Service, Central Services: 955 018 000

Territorial Health Delegations

Almeria: 95 0013 600

Cadiz: 956 009 000; 956 009 112; 956 009 105

Cordoba: 957 015 400

Granada: 958 027 000

Huelva: 959 010 600

Jaén: 953 013 000

Malaga: 951 039 800

Seville: 955 006 800

Others

Junta de Andalucía citizen information line: 955 062 627

Infocancer, Spanish Association Against Cancer: 900 100 036

Medical Toxicological Information Service: 915 620 420

Information on Sexual and Reproductive Health: 900 850 100

Ministry of Health and Families: 955 006 300