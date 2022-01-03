These are the 56 municipalities in Andalucia that start 2022 free of Covid Almeria is the province that registers the most locations without any confirmed coronavirus cases in the last two weeks with 23, followed by Granada with 14, Huelva with nine and Malaga with eight

About 20,000 people live in the 56 municipalities of Andalucia that started the new year of 2022 without any confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the previous 14 days. They are scattered throughout all the provinces of the region with the exception of Cadiz and Cordoba.

Almeria is the province that registers the most Covid-free municipalities at the beginning of 2022, with 23, followed by Granada with 14, Huelva with nine, Malaga with eight and Seville and Jaén, with one each, according to the latest update of incidence data from the Junta de Andalucía’s Ministry of Health.

Specifically, the 23 towns in Almeria without confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the last two weeks are Alhabia, Almócita, Alsodux, Benitagla, Benizalón, Castro de Filabres, Lucainena de las Torres, Ohanes, Padules, Rágol, Santa Cruz de Marchena , Senés, Terque, Turrillas, Velefique, Bacares, Bayarque, Cóbdar, Laroya, Partaloa, Sierro, Bayárcal and Enix.

The 14 municipalities of Granada in the same situation are Cástaras, Juviles, Lobras, Sorvilán, Turón, Alamedilla, Albuñán, Freila, Gorafe, Lugros, Marchal, Morelábor, Polícar and Gobernador.

In the province of Huelva, there are nine municipalities without Covid cases in the last 14 days: Castaño del Robledo, Cortelazor, Cumbres de Enmedio, Cumbres de San Bartolomé, Encinasola, Hinojales, Linares de la Sierra, Valdelarco and Arroyomolinos de León.

With zero Covid cases in the last two weeks, there are also eight municipalities in the province of Malaga (Salares, Alpandeire, Cartajima, Faraján, Jimera de Líbar, Júzcar, Parauta and Pujerra) along with one in Seville (El Madroño) and another in Jaén (Hinojares).

All of them have less than 1,000 inhabitants except Encinasola (Huelva) with 1,310 and Partaloa (Almeria) with 1,035. The smallest municipality without confirmed Covid cases in the last 14 days is Cumbres de Enmedio (Huelva), with just 58 inhabitants.