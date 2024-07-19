These are the 11 best rated roadside restaurants in Andalucía in 2024 Here is a list of the best roadside 'ventas' in Andalucía that make eating delicious food part of the experience

It's that time of the year when the Andalusian roads are filled with people eager to explore the region. Stopping at a 'venta' - a traditional roadside restaurant - to sample good local food is all part of the experience.

Eating well and at affordable prices is important to any traveller stopping at one of these bars or restaurants, which is why El Comidista from El País newspaper has published a list of the best in Andalucía in 2024.

Fried fish, generous servings of meat, stews and great sandwiches are some of the options included on the menus, and many have vegetarian options too. Florida Beach in Mijas or El Chiringuito Sonora Beach in Estepona offer typical Andalusian salmorejo (a cold soup similar to gazpacho) or grilled acorn-fed Iberian pork, all with spectacular views of the beach.

But the 'ventas' are not just limited to lunch menus; they are open at any time of the day for a healthy or hearty breakfast, such as the one offered at Venta Pinto in Cadiz. And even if your journey is long, a road trip can become a real pleasure and a great memory when you complement it with good places to eat.

List of the best roadside restaurants and bars in Andalucía 2024:

⦁ Córdoba: Sol Zapatilla (Montoro, Cordoba)

⦁ Mesón Despeñaperros (Santa Elena, Jaén)

⦁ Las Tinajas (Los Ríos, Jaén)

⦁ Caserío San Benito (A-45, Malaga)

⦁ La Butibamba (La Cala de Mijas, Malaga)

⦁ Florida Beach Mijas (A-7, Malaga)

⦁ Chiringuito Sonora Beach (Estepona, Malaga)

⦁ Venta Esteban (Jerez de la Frontera, Cadiz)

⦁ Venta Pinto (Vejer de la Frontera, Cadiz)

⦁ Restaurante Venta Melchor (El Colorado, Cadiz)

⦁ Taberna Chocaito (La Palma del Condado, Huelva)